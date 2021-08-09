Watch
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office suspends fingerprinting services to public

Courtesy VPSO
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:44:47-04

ABBEVILLE, La. – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office will be suspending fingerprinting services to the public because of the recent uptick in COVID cases.

The service is suspended until further notice.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

