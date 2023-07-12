Vermilion Parish School District approves $1,200 bonus for employees

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Vermilion Parish School District employees are set to receive a bonus check based on a recommendation made by the finance committee.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, the proposal for a 13th check in the amount of $1,200 was voted on and approved.

The decision came after careful consideration of the district's financial position, which showed a positive fund balance of $4.6 million.

Board President Dale Stelly, confirmed the news.

While the exact date for the disbursement of the bonus checks is yet to be determined, stay tuned for further updates on the disbursement of the 13th checks.