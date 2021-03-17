Vermilion Parish public schools to dismiss early due to weather

Vermilion Parish Schools will be dismissing early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.

Superintendent Tommy Byler says that the school system will transition into an early dismissal protocol beginning at 12:30 pm.

All high schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 pm or 1:15 pm.

"All normal end of day times should be moved up two hours," a Facebook post reads. "We don’t want buses on the road during the height of the storm for the safety of our students and drivers."

Byler says that parents will receive a text with dismissal information.

For a list of other early dismissals in Acaidana on March 17, 2021, click here.

