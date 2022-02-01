Vermilion Parish preschool and child care information offered

There will be an informational fair offering information about Headstart, Early Headstart, Childcare, and PreK programs later this month, so parents can get ready for registration, which happens in March.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at AA Comeaux Park on February 12.

There will be parent meetings as well, offering assistance to parents who need help filling out the forms.

Those meetings are from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations on the following dates:

Leblanc Elementary Cafeteria on February 15, 2022

Abbeville Library Meeting Room on February 17, 2022

Kaplan Library Meeting Room on February 21, 2022

Cecil Picard Elementary Cafeteria on February 22, 2022

To register, here's what you need to know:

* Copies will be made & originals immediately returned

 Your child must be present

 Child’s Birth Certificate- age 4 before September 30th

 Child’s Social Security Card

 Child’s Current Immunization Record- must have expiration date at the top of the page

 Current electric bill- If the electric bill is not in the parent’s name listed on the birth certificate, a notarized affidavit must be submitted as the second proof

 Second residency document must be one of the items below:

- Vermilion Parish Schools Notarized Residency Affidavit (if the electric bill payee is not the parent on the birth certificate)

- current water bill

- current gas bill

- current filed Homestead Exemption Application Form

- current lease agreement

 Proof of Income- Each adult in the household must provide one of the following:

- 2 consecutively dated check stubs for the last 2 months of employment

- Signed Employer Letter on business letterhead- Must include business name/address where the parent/guardian is

employed, hourly rate of pay, and the average number of work hours per week.

- Statement of No Income Form- adults, 18 or older, with no income must complete the form at the time of registration

- Declaration of Irregular Employment Form- for irregular work, self-employment, or when no tax documents available

- SNAP/food stamp statement with child’s name and current certification date

- Social Security benefits details page for the PreK child and all family members living in the household who receive benefits

- Signed Foster Care Placement Agreement by Department of Child/Family Services

- Vermilion Parish Student Services Homeless Verification papers

Registration is by appointment; you must go to https://www.signupgenius.com/findasignup and search for "early.learning@vpsb.net"

The registration events will be held in March:

March 9-11 at AA Comeaux Park, Abbeville for Eaton Park, Meaux, Seventh Ward elementary schools; Preciouso Moments, UWA Early Head Start, Kiddie Land, Next Generation, Bright Beginnings, Sam's Kids Safari, Sam's Kid Safari Preschool and Aftercare, Mommy's Helping Hand.

March 14-15 at St. Alphonsus Hall, Maurice for Cecil Picard, Indian Bayou elementary schools; A+ Daycare, A+ Too Daycare, Lil Bucks and Does

March 17-18 at American Legion Hall in Kaplan for Kaplan, FIEB, Jesse Owens elementary schools; Country Bears Head Start, Honey Bears Head Start

March 21-22 at Erath Community Building for Dozier and Leblanc elementary schools; Little Scholars and Little Einsteins Head Start

For information, call 337.740.5905 or 337.898.5750 or visit https://www.vermilionchildhoodnetwork.com