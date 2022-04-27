Vermilion Parish law enforcement experience phone outages again

Phone lines are down again in Vermilion Parish according to several law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, several agencies including the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, Kaplan Police Department, Abbeville Police Department and Delcambre Police Department reported that phone lines were not working.

VPOS says that the outage is due to an AT&T phone company system malfunction. The situation will be updated as soon as they are notified of updates.

For emergencies in the parish call (337)652-1707 or (318)355-3904. Kaplan, Delcambre, and Abbeville Police ask that those needing assistance call 911.

Cameron Parish officials are also reporting downed phone lines due to the AT&T issue. If anyone needs to contact the sheriff's office there, they should dial 911.

Last week, AT&T phone lines were down for Vermilion and Cameron Parish agencies. The outage lasted a few hours.

