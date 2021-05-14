Vermilion Parish deputies searching for owner of pregnant pig

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff Department is attempting to locate the owner of a pregnant miniature potbellied pig.

The pig was located in the 13000 block of Harrington Rd near Boat Shop Rd, south of Erath.

Deputies say the pig is expected to give birth soon.

The pig has black and white markings and appears to be very nervous around strangers.

The department says the animal is currently being held at a safe location until the owners can be notified.

Anyone who knows who may own the pig is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Department at 337-893-0871 in reference to case number 21-0004708.

VPSO says that the owner of the pig has up to seven days to claim the animal. It will be put up for auction to settle for fees.

The department will also consider adoption as an option after attempts have been made to locate the owner.

