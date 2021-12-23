Vermilion deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s is searching for a runaway teenager who may be in one of several cities in Acadiana.

Deputies say 16-year-old Desiray Breaux may be in the Carencro, Cecilia, Rayne or Morgan City areas.

Breaux is described by deputies as being 5’4”, 130lbs with straight brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to have a tattoo of a dot with a heart on her right wrist.

Anyone with information on Breaux's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Shay Hargrave at (337) 898-4403 or (337) 893-0871.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the tips line at (337) 740-TIPS / (337) 740-8477 or download and logon to the P3 App to report a tip.

