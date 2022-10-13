Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of lumber business

Vermilion Crime Stoppers are investigating a theft that occurred at a locally owned lumber yard located on Hwy 14 just west of Gueydan.

According to Crime Stoppers, on the night of November 30, 2021, the suspect(s) cut the padlock on the gate to Down South Lumber. Once inside, the suspect(s) drove their vehicle into the loading bays and stole 39 sheets of ¾ inch treated CDX plywood valued over $3200. They then left the lumber center and headed west on Hwy 14 towards Lake Authur.

If you have any information regarding this case, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Dialing **TIPS using any mobile device