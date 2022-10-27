Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving residential theft

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of side-by-side which occurred during the night hours of October 20, 2022.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, the theft occurred when someone broke into a shed of a private home located on Sumac Road near Kaplan, and stole a 2017, red with silver trimming, Yammar, model 700, 6 seater, Side-by-Side.

Also stolen was a grey and green in color, EGO model CS1800 18” electric chainsaw along with an EGO, model CH2100, 56-volt battery charger.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.