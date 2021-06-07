Vermilion Catholic's Fishing for Memories tournament will be back next year

HENRY — Vermilion Catholic kicked off their first annual fishing tournament this past weekend, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association. Although, the forecast this weekend was mostly rain, Gerrod Brasseux, the president for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club, says the turnout couldn't have been better.

"Considering the weather, we were really happy with the outcome," he says. "This was our first year, but it's for sure something that we plan to continue in the future."

The tournament started at midnight on Thursday and ended around 8pm on Saturday night with final weigh-ins, live music and food at Don's Boat Landing in Henry. On Sunday the awards were presented to three different divisions of youth, women's and adults for best catch onshore and offshore, as well as best onshore and offshore boats.

Hunter Frith, one of the contestants, walked away with many prizes, but his most prestige award was best catch in the tournament with a 110 pound swordfish.

"I actually was about to take a nap on the boat. I had a belt on, but something started tugging so I got up," Frith says. "I didn't think I had a fish on the line, but I reeled it in and there it was."

Frith says that it felt good to reel in his catch, but it feels even better to support a cause that means so much to him.

"My grandpa actually had Alzheimer's," he says. "This is just a really cool organization and I am happy to help out in anyway I can."

Brasseux says hat you can expect the Vermilion Catholic "Fishing for Memories" tournament to be back again next year.

