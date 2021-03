A vaccine event has been set for Wednesday in Abbeville.

You can get the Moderna Vaccine at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Holy Family Center on North Leonard Avenue.

The shots will be given between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You must have an appointment; no walk-ups will be accepted. You also must meet the current guidelines for eligibility.

To schedule an appointment, go here: OPH4.timetap.com

To check if you're eligible, go here.