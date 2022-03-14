UPDATE: Guilty plea in three deaths nets 30-year prison sentence

The man indicted on murder charges in the deaths of three people, including his girlfriend, was given a deal that netted him a 30-year prison sentence Monday.

Dereck Viator was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Tyler Domingue, who disappeared in 2014 and whose body was found in 2019 in a Vermilion Parish coulee. He also was indicted in the deaths of Cody Fell and Abigail Clark. Their bodies were found in a burned SUV on Claude Road in Maurice back in 2014.

On Monday, he entered guilty pleas to three counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 30 years total for the deaths of those three people. Viator cut a deal with the District Attorney's Office, and in addition to the reduced charges and limited sentence - he faced life in prison or death if convicted of first-degree murder - the DA's office also agreed not to file an habitual offender charge against him, which also could have netted him a life sentence.

In 2019, when Domingue's body was found, the DA's office said they were seeking the death penalty. But at that time Keith Stutes was district attorney. Stutes has since retired and Don Landry was elected District Attorney in November 2020.

Also in 2019, police told KATC that they believed the disappearance and death of Domingue may be related to other crimes.

We've spoken with the families of the victims and we'll have more tonight on KATC TV3.