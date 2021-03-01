UPDATE: Bayou Tigre boating accident victim identified

State Wildlife and Fisheries agents have identified the man who died in a boating accident on Sunday.

Chance R. Cormier, 22, of Church Point died in the accident in Bayou Tigure, agents say.

LDWF agents were alerted about a boating incident around 5pm regarding a man who fell off a personal watercraft (PWC). A body was recovered from the Bayou Tigre by LDWF agents, the Vermilion Parish Sheriffs Dept, and the local volunteer Fire Department.

Agents responding to the scene learned from a witness that the man was operating the PWC by himself; the witness saw him falling off the PWC, then disappearing into the water.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be leading the investigation for this fatal boating incident. The body was turned over to the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death. The body was recovered without a personal flotation device.

