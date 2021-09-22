Two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish leaves motorcyclist dead

A Carencro man was killed Tuesday in a Vermilion Parish crash.

On September 21, 2021, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 343 at Louisiana Highway 697 in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Gerry John Lasseigne of Carencro.

The initial investigation revealed Lasseigne was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on LA 343. At the same time, a southbound 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler turned left onto LA 697 in front of Lasseigne causing the motorcycle to strike the rear right wheels of the cab portion of the 18-wheeler, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Lasseigne was pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained from Lasseigne for analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured. He showed no signs of impairment and did submit a voluntary breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system, the spokesperson stated.

This crash remains under investigation.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html .

Troop I has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.

