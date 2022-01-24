Watch
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Vermilion Parish

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
Courtesy of MGN Online
Fatal crash
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 08:24:19-05

Two people were killed Saturday night during a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 167 in Vermilion Parish.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 9:30 pm on January 22 near Lurby Road.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Ramsie Baumgardner of Maurice and 31-year-old Brandon Isaac of Carencro.

According to troopers, a preliminary investigation revealed Baumgardner was traveling south on US 167 when her vehicle was struck head-on by Isaac who was traveling north in the southbound lane.

Baumgardner and Isaac were both restrained at the time of the crash.

Troopers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they both succumb to their injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.