Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Vermilion Parish

Two people were killed Saturday night during a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 167 in Vermilion Parish.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 9:30 pm on January 22 near Lurby Road.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Ramsie Baumgardner of Maurice and 31-year-old Brandon Isaac of Carencro.

According to troopers, a preliminary investigation revealed Baumgardner was traveling south on US 167 when her vehicle was struck head-on by Isaac who was traveling north in the southbound lane.

Baumgardner and Isaac were both restrained at the time of the crash.

Troopers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they both succumb to their injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

