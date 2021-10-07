Two arrested in connection with theft of utility trailer. mower in Vermilion Parish

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a utility trailer and lawn mower in Vermilion Parish.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 28, 2021, they reported stolen Utility Trailer, loaded with a Zero-Turn lawn mower.

An investigation, they say, led deputies to the recovery of the stolen items along with the arrest of two suspects involved.

32-year-old Jacque Richard of Abbeville was arrested and charged with Felony Theft with a bond of $2,500.

40-year-old Scotty Hebert of Rayne was also arrested and charged with Felony Theft and Felony Obstruction of Justice with a bond of $7,500

