Watch
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Two arrested in connection with theft of utility trailer. mower in Vermilion Parish

items.[0].image.alt
VPSO
Stolen Utility Trailer.JPG
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:23:43-04

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a utility trailer and lawn mower in Vermilion Parish.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 28, 2021, they reported stolen Utility Trailer, loaded with a Zero-Turn lawn mower.

An investigation, they say, led deputies to the recovery of the stolen items along with the arrest of two suspects involved.

32-year-old Jacque Richard of Abbeville was arrested and charged with Felony Theft with a bond of $2,500.

40-year-old Scotty Hebert of Rayne was also arrested and charged with Felony Theft and Felony Obstruction of Justice with a bond of $7,500

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.