Two arrested for 2019 fatal shooting in Abbeville

Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police say that on August 21, 2019 at around 6:09 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and S. Guegnon Street.

Responding officers say they located a man on the 800 block of S. Guegnon Street. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Timothy Green had been shot and later ran into a utility pole. Green was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s office.

A homicide investigation was conducted by the Abbeville Police Department detective division.

Detectives, through recently discovered evidence, were able to secure arrest warrants for 20-year-old Davionte Promise and 20-year-old Roderick Guidry, Jr. for the charge of 2nd Degree Murder. On October 4, 2021, detectives located Promise, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Center.

Guidry was already incarcerated at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Center on unrelated charges, they say.

