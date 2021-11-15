Two arrested following shots fired investigation in Abbeville

Two people were arrested Saturday night following an investigation into a shots fired incident in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police say they responded at 2:50 pm on November 13 to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Felicity Street.

During an investigation, officers located several 9mm and .40 caliber casings in the area where the caller stated that people were shooting.

An unoccupied vehicle at the scene had been hit by two bullets. Officers say there was no evidence linking the shooting to the vehicle.

A description and license plate of a vehicle involved in the shooting was obtained and a BOLO was put out to area law enforcement.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers were notified that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, and they had two individuals detained.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and officers allegedly located a Glock .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun and a .22 caliber rifle. A NCIC check revealed that the Taurus 9mm handgun had been stolen out of Baton Rouge, according to police.

Abbeville Police Department officers took custody of the two individuals detained. One suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile booked and then released to his guardian. The second suspect, now identified as Devon Andrus of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal Use of Weapons

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

The Abbeville Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding any crime contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511 or by the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

