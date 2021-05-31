Watch
Town of Delcambre under boil water advisory

Posted at 2:17 PM, May 31, 2021
The Town of Delcambre is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials say the the boil advisory is needed after a pump failure. Water in the storage tanks and water tower were used up, a report states.

They will update when the order has been lifted.

