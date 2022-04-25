Town Hall scheduled to discuss Downtown Abbeville development

The City of Abbeville will host a community town hall meeting in May to discuss Downtown Abbeville.

During the town hall meeting, officials will discuss the development of the downtown area and the reuse of the former Audrey Hotel.

The city says the event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 5, 2022, at the Vermilion Parish Library - Abbeville Branch. It is part of a week-long study done in partnership with the Acadiana Planning Commission, Louisiana DEQ, and Kansas State University – Technical Assistance to Brownfields (KSU TAB).

According to the city, these partners will visit Abbeville the first week of May and will host focus groups with different strategic professionals to develop a market analysis. They will work with locals to generate ideas for reuse and present to the public for community feedback in the town hall meeting on Thursday, May 5th, a release states.

“I have had many conversations with members of the community who are enthusiastic about potentially putting the upper floors of City Hall to use,” says Abbeville Mayor-Elect Roslyn White. “I am excited to work with this dynamic team to learn more about programs available to us in the redevelopment of our community.”

This initial program and assessment will focus on reuse of Abbeville City Hall, previously the Audrey Hotel, as a potential redevelopment property, but will open discussion for the community’s wishes for Downtown Abbeville, they say. At the end of this process, the City of Abbeville will have ideas on viable projects to pursue funding and start putting vacant properties into use.

“It is our hope that this project becomes a catalyst for redevelopment throughout the City,” says White. “Once we finish this phase, we will have a blueprint on how to use incentives and LDEQ Brownfields Program funding to put other vacant properties back into use and make that plan available to our community and investors.”

This program is planned to be the catalyst project for the new Imagine Abbeville Campaign.

Residents can learn more about the campaign by visiting ImagineAbbeville.com and or submit ideas for the City of Abbeville anytime by emailing them to ideas@iloveabbeville.com.

