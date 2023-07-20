Three-vehicle crash claims the life of New Iberia woman

Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 89 near Lucien Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. on July 20, 2023 and claimed the life of 67-year-old Carroll Duhon of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Carroll, was traveling north on LA 89. At the same time, a 2014 Ram and a 2022 Ford F350 were traveling south on LA 89. For reasons still under investigation, Carroll’s pickup crossed the center line and struck the southbound Ram pickup and Ford F350.

Troopers determined Carroll was not restrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Drivers of the Ram and the Ford were properly restrained and reported only minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of all three drivers is unknown at this time and blood samples have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.