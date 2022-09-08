Watch Now
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

The Math Depot set to host Abbeville's 2nd community clean up day

Abbeville clean up day.jpg
Courtesy of The Math Depot
Keeping Abbeville Clean
Abbeville clean up day.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 18:25:52-04

The Math Depot and friends are back at it again!

On September 24, 2022 The Math Depot is hosting it's 2nd Community Clean Up Day for Abbeville from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers and donations needed for the clean up:

  • Wagons for trash pick-up
  • Trash Bags
  • Trash Pickers
  • 5 gallon Buckets
  • Disposable Gloves
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Cases of Water

Volunteers will meet at The Christian Service Center located at 701 Chevis Street in Abbeville at 8 a.m., and again at noon for lunch provided by Soulful Eats.

To get involved and learn more about the event, you can access the sign up form by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.