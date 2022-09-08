The Math Depot set to host Abbeville's 2nd community clean up day

The Math Depot and friends are back at it again!
On September 24, 2022 The Math Depot is hosting it's 2nd Community Clean Up Day for Abbeville from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Volunteers and donations needed for the clean up:
- Wagons for trash pick-up
- Trash Bags
- Trash Pickers
- 5 gallon Buckets
- Disposable Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cases of Water
Volunteers will meet at The Christian Service Center located at 701 Chevis Street in Abbeville at 8 a.m., and again at noon for lunch provided by Soulful Eats.
To get involved and learn more about the event, you can access the sign up form by clicking here.