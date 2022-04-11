The Army National Guard is Preparing to Approach Hurricane Season

The Army National Guard went to work in Delcambre and looked to accomplish two things– training for city floods, and to pass along much needed commodities to victims.

Sgt. Kevin Dugas explained how victims are brought to safety.

“So, our Instant command man post gets the call and tells the boat crew ‘hey this is where we have some need for support' and then we will send those guys out in order to pick those role players up and bring them back to safety,” Sgt. Kevin Dugas said.

The exercise used another station for passing out commodities. He says at this station, soldiers are prepared to serve more than 100 families per hour.

“We handle about 140 vehicles and serve 5,000 people a day at one of these sites here. Everyone that comes through here is able to get MREs, water and sometimes tarps, just depending on the storm,” said Staff Sgt. Scott.

The US National Guard has this training event yearly, to make sure all soldiers are prepared for storm-related situations, and to ensure the community’s safety.