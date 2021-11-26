Teens rescued from Vermilion Bay after boat capsized during hunting trip

Three teens were rescued from Vermilion Bay this morning when their vessel capsized during a duck hunting trip.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene after LDWF were alerted around 6 A.M. Friday morning.

The two 17-year-old boys and 18-year-old boys were clinging to the vessel when agents arrived on scene around 6:45 A.M.

The agents were able to recover the teens safely onto the LDWF vessel and transported them to shore where they were checked out by emergency medical services personnel and released to their families.

Agents learned the teens launched their 14 to 16 foot vessel in rough waters around 5 A.M. Friday morning. The teens tried to turn around to go back when the motor stalled. The boat then took on water. One of the boys had his cell phone in a waterproof case and they were able to call the VPSO for help.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident.

