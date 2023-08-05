Teenager dies from injuries in Vermilion Parish crash

A 14-year-old Gueydan girl has died from injuries she sustained in a July crash.

State Police say the accident happened at about 4 a.m. on July 29 on La. 713 in Vermillion Parish. Three people were injured in the crash, including Jaci Guidry, 14, who died this week.

The crash happened when a truck driven by Justin Lee Faulk, 22, of Kaplan, crossed the center line, ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned several times.

There were four people in the truck and none of them were wearing a seat belt. The three passengers, which included Guidry, were transported to a hospital.

Faulk was unrestrained and found to be impaired by the investigating trooper, State Police allege. He submitted a breath sample which determined he was over the legal limit of intoxication at the time of the crash. He was subsequently booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail with the following charges: DWI 2nd offense, 1st degree negligent injuring (three counts), careless operation, no seatbelt, and expired motor vehicle inspection.

On August 4, 2023, troopers were notified by hospital staff that Guidry had succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. This crash remains under investigation and additional charges for Faulk are pending.

Troop I has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths since the beginning of 2023.