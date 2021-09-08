Suspect wanted in connection with 2018 fatal shooting in Abbeville

One man is wanted by police in connection with the 2018 shooting death of man in Abbeville.

Police say 27-year-old Jermaine Guidry of Abbeville is wanted for Principle to 2nd degree murder and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of Marlon Brown.

Brown was killed near his residence on Hawthorne Street in Abbeville on February 7, 2018.

Police say an investigation began following the shooting but that they were unable to secure adequate evidence in order to make an arrest in the case.

New evidence, they say, has allowed for several arrests to be made.

Abbeville Police say Guidry has been identified as a suspect and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

His last known location was in Abbeville and police say he may still be in the area.

Anyone with information regarding Guidry's location is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.

Information can also be sent to the department's “Tips” line at 337-892-6777. They say all callers may remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel