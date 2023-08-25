State of Emergency declared in Gueydan

On top of the state burn ban, the town of Gueydan is now under an emergency declaration because of the drought.

The order, which became effective Friday morning at 9 a.m., forbids "open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane" and also "the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities."

Mayor Jude Reese tells KATC that some residents continue to burn trash and debris, despite the state burn ban and the danger posed by fires during the drought. Under the new order, only fires permitted by state law and the fire chief are allowed.

Any local ordinances that allow open burning are suspended under the order, and the town will use all personnel available to cope with the management of heat and drought, the order states.

"The town has had several incidents occur over the last few days involving individuals openly burning in town.There is a statewide burn ban that has been in place since August 7th. A state of emergency was declared on August 11th statewide. In accordance with La. R.S. 29:721 I am here by declaring a local state of emergency," the mayor said in a social media post.

Here's the declaration: