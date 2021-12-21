Southeast Water Works District #2 rescinds boil water advisory

VERMILION PARISH, La. – Southeast Water Works District #2 has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The areas that were affected were 16310 E. LA Hwy. 330 to 16504 E. LA Hwy. 330, 16151 E. Hwy 330. Also, 1211 and 1412 E. Olias.

