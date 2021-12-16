Watch
Some Vermilion Parish residents under boil water advisory

Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:52:15-05

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Vermilion Parish.

The Southeast Water Works District #2 have issued the advisory for the following locations:

16310 E. LA Hwy. 330 to 16504 E. LA Hwy. 330, 16151 E. Hwy 330. Also, 1211 and 1412 E. Olias.

The advisory is until further notice.

