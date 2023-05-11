Some Kaplan residents without power following incliment weather incident

According to Mayor Mike Kloesel of Kaplan, the main electrical line feeding into town was snapped by inclement weather earlier this evening.

The power line is owned by Entergy.

The Mayor does not expect the pair to be "quick" and is instructing residents affected to prepare for a night without electricity.

Electrical lines can only begin to be inspected when the main line repairs are completed.

As a result of a downed main power line, the following schools will be closed tomorrow, May 11, 2023:

Kaplan Elementary School

Rene Rost Middle School

Kaplan High School

Stay away from any downed electrical wires.