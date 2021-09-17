Some areas in Abbeville under boil water advisory

The City of Abbeville has issued a boil water advisory for some areas due to a pair of broken water valves.

Below are the locations under the boil advisory:

Bound to the south by the Old Kaplan Hwy.

Bound to the north by Allen Lane

Bound to the west by the Coulee Kenny Water Way

Bound on the east by the Vermilion River

