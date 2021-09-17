Some areas in Abbeville under boil water advisory

The City of Abbeville has issued a boil water advisory for some areas due to a pair of broken water valves.
Below are the locations under the boil advisory:
- Bound to the south by the Old Kaplan Hwy.
- Bound to the north by Allen Lane
- Bound to the west by the Coulee Kenny Water Way
- Bound on the east by the Vermilion River
