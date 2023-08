DELCAMBRE, La. — The 71st Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival kicks off tonight in the City of Delcambre.

The Shrimp Festival is known for bringing awareness to Delcambre's under-served shrimp industry.

The four-day event begins this evening with concessions and a street fair opening at 6:30 pm.

Wristbands start at $27.

Tonight's musical guest is Matt Castille.

The festival continues through this Sunday at 4 pm. Click here for a full schedule of events.