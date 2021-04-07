Sheriff warning residents of recent ATV, four-wheeler thefts

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion is warning residents of recent thefts in the parish and surrounding areas.

Four-wheelers, side-by-side utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, and utility trailers have been reported stolen, the sheriff says, and he is urging citizens to be vigilant in securing these types of property.

Whenever possible, it's important to store these types of property in a secure area and remove any keys when not in use, Couvillion says.

According to the sheriff, most stolen ATVs and similar items are sold to individual buyers that should consider the following tips:

When applicable, locate the VIN number (vehicle identification number) and call the Sheriff's Office or your local Law enforcement agency to ensure that it is not stolen.

Understand that, if you purchase something that is stolen, you could face criminal charges for possession of stolen goods, depending on the circumstances surrounding the purchase.

Understand that the state of Louisiana issues the legal owner of an ATV, side-by-side, and utility trailers, an official title, and therefore, it is recommended to always make the purchase with the legal title of these types of properties signed over to the buyer in the presence of a notary.

As an owner of these type properties, always keep a copy of the title (which includes the VIN number) along with photographs in a safe place for proof of ownership, to provide accurate information in the event of a theft, and for insurance purposes.

Detectives are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in an effort to identify and arrest the individuals involved in these recent thefts, Couvillion adds.

Anyone with information on a recent theft or any knowledge related to these incidents should contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 337-898-4403.

