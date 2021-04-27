Sheriff: Business reports recent use of counterfeit money

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the recent use of counterfeit currency in the parish.

According to a spokesperson, a business person in the parish reported to police the use of counterfeit money to purchase goods. Sheriff Mike Couvillion is urging residents to be vigilant when receiving cash, and says that in most cases, a person receiving counterfeit money as payment doesn't realize it's not real simply because they don't know how to tell the difference.

There are many ways to tell if a bill is counterfeit or not, including by the serial number, watermark, and portrait. Read more on how to spot the difference between a counterfeit bill and a real bill here.

If you believe you've received counterfeit currency, contact your local law enforcement agency.

"If it doesn't look or feel right, trust your instincts," said the sheriff.

Below are front and back photos of the recently circulated counterfeit currency:

VPSO

VPSO

