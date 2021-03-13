SFM makes arrest in Kaplan house fire, two other cases

The State Fire Marshal's Office on Saturday announced the closure of multiple cases and arrests, including the investigation into a residential fire in Kaplan.

21-year-old Kyle Leger of Hessmer, in Avoyelles Parish, was arrested on March 10 on one count of Simple Arson. Leger allegedly set fire to his ex-stepfather's home on Cantey Lane in Kaplan. That fire occurred on March 7, according to the State Fire Marshal. An additional suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested.

The State Fire Marshal's Office also made arrests in the following cases out of Bogalusa and Jonesboro:

Derek Slocum, 62, of Bogalusa, was arrested on March 9 on one count of Criminal Trespassing. During an investigation into a house fire located in the 900 block of Mercedes Street in Bogalusa, it was determined that Slocum had been living in the vacant home without permission.

Charles Scott, 32, of Jonesboro, was arrested on March 11 on one count of Simple Arson for setting fire to the home he was renting located in the 200 block of Forest Drive in Jonesboro. The fire occurred on the afternoon of March 10.

