SFM: Kaplan man arrested for setting ex-girlfriend's RV on fire

VERMILION PARISH — A Kaplan man has been arrested for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's recreational vehicle while she was inside, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM).

Officials say Hunter Harrington, 25, was booked on one count each of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Arson. Additional charges were filed by another agency.

During the overnight hours of August 3, 2023, the Kaplan Fire Department responded to a reported RV burning in the 100 block of St. Peter Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find that the female occupant had safely escaped the fire.

After assessing the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire started on the exterior of the RV and was intentionally set.

As reported by SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue, during the investigation, it was learned that the victim had recently received threats from a former boyfriend, Harrington. The victim reported that Harrington showed up at her home, but she would not let him in, just prior to the fire. The victim then reported receiving a threatening phone call from Harrington and within minutes discovered the outside of the camper on fire.

A warrant was issued for Harrington's arrest, and with the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, he was later located and taken into custody.