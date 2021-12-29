Police investigating transformer that was shot

On December 29, 2021, the Abbeville Police Department received a call of a blown transformer at the Felicity Street electrical substation. The blown transformer caused a power outage for a large portion of the city. Based on the initial investigation, the blown transformer was the result of the transformer being shot.

Detectives were called to the scene and have begun their investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time. Due to the active and ongoing investigation, no details regarding their investigation are being released.

Repair crews are attempting to repair the substation and have been able to restore power to much of the affected areas.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding this or any crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel