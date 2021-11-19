Police investigating fatal shooting in Maurice

VERMILION PARISH, La. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Maurice.

Maurice Police Department responded to the shooting on Chargois Rd. in Maurice around 12:30 pm on Friday.

There is one male victim and one person in custody, according to Police Chief Guy Nerren.

KATC has a crew en route and more information will be released once available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel