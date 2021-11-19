Watch
Police investigating fatal shooting in Maurice

Posted at 1:21 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:24:14-05

VERMILION PARISH, La. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Maurice.

Maurice Police Department responded to the shooting on Chargois Rd. in Maurice around 12:30 pm on Friday.

There is one male victim and one person in custody, according to Police Chief Guy Nerren.

KATC has a crew en route and more information will be released once available.

