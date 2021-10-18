Police investigating Abbeville shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Abbeville.

The shooting happened at 9:30 pm on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Abbeville Police Department.

Police say they are not releasing any details at this time on the shooting.

However, neighbors tell us that three people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also tell us it happened near Frank's Alley. One witness told us he heard a large number of gunshots around that time.

Here's are some photos from the area last night:

