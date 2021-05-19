Police continue searching for missing man whose vehicle was found flooded

The Maurice Police Department are still searching for a missing man after his vehicle was found flooded near a coulee on Etienne Road following severe weather on Monday.

Crews returned to searching on Wednesday after calling off the search Tuesday night. Police were searching a culvert near where Cleveland Duhon's vehicle was found. K9 units were brought in to help with the work.

Police Chief Guy Nerren tells KATC that they located a vehicle that drove off the roadway at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday belonging to Duhon. It was recovered but Nerren says that no one was found inside.

Helicopters canvased from above and sonar searched nearby ponds on Tuesday. They have not yet located Duhon. Police believe that Duhon may be in the culvert but have not yet been able to effectively search due to debris.

"The body of water that the culvert flows to goes from here to all the way into Abbeville," Clevland's brother Marcus Duhon said "If anybody sees anything please let us know."

