Police arrest four in alleged shots fired incident

Four arrests have been made in connection with a February shooting investigation in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police say on February 25, 2022, at around 11:11 a.m. officers responded to a “Shots Fired” call on S. Washington Street near West Lafayette Street.

An investigation found that people in 2 vehicles allegedly shot at each other. Several spent casings were recovered in the area.

Officers were able to identify one of the persons involved in the shooting, later locating that person in a vehicle, with several other occupants.

Officers say they were able to recover two (2) rifles and three (3) handguns. One of the weapons, police say, was reported as stolen.

Officers made arrests on the following subjects:

Stefan Briggs



Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Kevin Scott



Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Contempt of Court Warrants

Darius Campbell



Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Jacoby Senegal



Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons

Obstruction of Justice

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case.

