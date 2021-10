Family and police are searching for an Abbeville man reported missing.

Joshua Meaux, 34, was last seen at Culpepper's Friday night. He left there at about 11 p.m., on a 2005 Harley Davidson Roadster 883.

He has not been seen or heard from since. His wife and his sister say this isn't like him.

Here's a picture of Meaux, and of the motorcycle he was riding.

We've confirmed with Abbeville Police that they have a missing person report. If you see him, please call Abbeville Police.