Phone lines down at Abbeville Police Department

The Abbeville Police Department says that as of 11:00 am. phone lines are down.

The department says that they are in contact with the phone company but do not know how long the outage will be.

Those needing assistance can contact the police department by dialing 911. Operators will then contact the PD by radio.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel