Person dies from gunshot wounds after being thrown from vehicle near Abbeville

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from gunshot wounds after being thrown from a vehicle in a rural area south of Abbeville.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office say they responded to the call of person being thrown from a vehicle in the morning hours of June 28.

Deputies say the victim had received multiple gunshot wounds and was being transported to a hospital when he succumbed to his injuries prior to arrival at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated as an active homicide and specifics are currently limited.

More details are expected to be released when they become available.

