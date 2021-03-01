One person dies in Bayou Tigre boating accident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Vermilion Parish on February 28.

LDWF agents were alerted about a boating incident around 5pm regarding a man who fell off a personal watercraft (PWC). A body was recovered from the Bayou Tigre by LDWF agents, the Vermilion Parish Sheriffs Dept, and the local volunteer Fire Department.

Agents responding to the scene learned from a witness that the man was operating the PWC by himself; the witness saw him falling off the PWC, then disappearing into the water.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be leading the investigation for this fatal boating incident. The body was turned over to the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death. The body was recovered without a personal flotation device.

