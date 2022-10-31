One of two suspects involved in Abbeville triple shooting turns himself in, one at large

On Friday, October 28, 2022 around 9 p.m. Chief Mike Hardy received a call from a family member of Tyrese Willis, of Abbeville, in regard to a triple shooting that took place last week on St. Charles Street near Ninth Street.

The family member of Willis advised that he would be voluntarily turning himself into the Abbeville Police Department for his alleged involvement in the triple shooting incident in which three people were shot.

Upon arrival, Chief Hardy advised the shift on duty of Willis' voluntary action of turning himself in on three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Willis' family transported him to the Abbeville Police Department and said their goodbyes as Willis turned himself in to Chief Hardy without incident.

19-year-old, Tyrese Willis was charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and was booked and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

According to authorities, the Abbeville Police Department is still looking for Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, of Abbeville, for three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Warrants for both individuals were issued by the 15th Judicial District Court, more information can be found on our website by clicking the headline link below:

Chief Hardy urges anyone with knowledge of Tremikal Dashawn Plowden's whereabouts to please contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511.

You may also contact the "Tips" line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App or at Google Play Store.