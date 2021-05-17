One of the Seacor missing is remembered

One of the men lost in the Seacor Power disaster was remembered by friends and family today.

Gregory Walcott is one of the men who has never been found. There were 19 people on board when the lift boat capsized during severe weather south of Port Fourchon April 13. Six were rescued, another six were recovered deceased and the remaining seven are still missing.

Walcott was remembered at memorial celebration and balloon release today at Ark of the Covenant Minestries on St. Valerie Street in Abbeville.

The latest information on the Seacor disaster and search can be found at katc.com/gulfsearch.

