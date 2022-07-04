One man dies in Sunday crash

State Police say a Franklinton man died Sunday morning when his SUV ran off the road and overturned.

Larry August Ragas Jr., 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were called to a location near W. Liberty Farm Road in Vermilion Parish at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday. They found that Ragas was driving the SUV north on La 35 when the vehicle ran off the road, hit a bridge rail and overturned.

Ragas was not restrained and was ejected from the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths in 2022.