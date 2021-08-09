Watch
One man arrested in Sunday night shooting

Courtesy VPSO
Posted at 1:24 PM, Aug 09, 2021
An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Airport Road, said Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.

Deputies were called to the scene and found a victim in the ditch with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, Langlinais said.

Deputies arrested Troy Anthony Landry, 42, and booked him with attempted second-degree murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates may follow if new information becomes available, Langlinais said.

