One man arrested in Sunday night shooting

An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Airport Road, said Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.

Deputies were called to the scene and found a victim in the ditch with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, Langlinais said.

Deputies arrested Troy Anthony Landry, 42, and booked him with attempted second-degree murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates may follow if new information becomes available, Langlinais said.

