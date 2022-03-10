One killed Thursday morning in Abbeville mobile home fire

One person was killed Thursday morning in a mobile home fire in Abbeville.

The Abbeville Fire Department responded at 2:15 am on March 10 to the fire at the home in the 1800 block of Bud Private Drive.

Firefighters later discovered one victim inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.

They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

